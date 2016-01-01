Dr. Steven Blobstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blobstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Blobstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Blobstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Blobstein works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology PC1463 E 17th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 376-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Blobstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1730103805
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blobstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blobstein accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blobstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blobstein has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Cellulitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blobstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blobstein speaks Hebrew.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Blobstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blobstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blobstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blobstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.