Overview of Dr. Steven Block, DPM

Dr. Steven Block, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ohio County Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Block works at Bluegrass Foot Center in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Stress Fracture of Foot and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.