Dr. Steven Bloom, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (67)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Bloom, MD

Dr. Steven Bloom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Bloom works at Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers in Louisville, KY with other offices in Florence, KY and Glasgow, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bloom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    1935 Bluegrass Ave Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-0040
  2. 2
    Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    4010 DuPont Cir Ste 480, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-0040
  3. 3
    Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    9200 Leesgate Rd Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-0040
  4. 4
    Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    6905B BURLINGTON PIKE, Florence, KY 41042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 282-9999
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    108 Bravo Blvd, Glasgow, KY 42141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 477-0055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Panretinal Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wet Macular Degeneration Injections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 17, 2019
    As an Internist, I appreciate and recognize the professional and friendly atmosphere every time I visit Dr Bloom's office. Everyone there goes out of their way to make my visit pleasant and as always, Dr Bloom exceeds all expectations and is genuinely concerned about my medical care. I highly recommend Dr Bloom and his staff to anyone seeking ophthalmic care.
    Dr Lesley Harris — Nov 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Steven Bloom, MD
    About Dr. Steven Bloom, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346224409
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scheie Eye Inst-U Penn|Scheie Eye Institute, University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Tufts New England Medical Center|Tufts University
    Internship
    • Hosp Med Coll Penn
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
