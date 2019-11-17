Dr. Steven Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Bloom, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Bloom, MD
Dr. Steven Bloom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom's Office Locations
-
1
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers1935 Bluegrass Ave Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 895-0040
-
2
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers4010 DuPont Cir Ste 480, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-0040
-
3
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers9200 Leesgate Rd Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 895-0040
-
4
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers6905B BURLINGTON PIKE, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 282-9999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers108 Bravo Blvd, Glasgow, KY 42141 Directions (800) 477-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloom?
As an Internist, I appreciate and recognize the professional and friendly atmosphere every time I visit Dr Bloom's office. Everyone there goes out of their way to make my visit pleasant and as always, Dr Bloom exceeds all expectations and is genuinely concerned about my medical care. I highly recommend Dr Bloom and his staff to anyone seeking ophthalmic care.
About Dr. Steven Bloom, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1346224409
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Inst-U Penn|Scheie Eye Institute, University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania
- Tufts New England Medical Center|Tufts University
- Hosp Med Coll Penn
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.