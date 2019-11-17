Overview of Dr. Steven Bloom, MD

Dr. Steven Bloom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Bloom works at Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers in Louisville, KY with other offices in Florence, KY and Glasgow, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.