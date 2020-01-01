Dr. Steven Boas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Boas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Boas, MD
Dr. Steven Boas, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Boas works at
Dr. Boas' Office Locations
Chicago Pulmonary Specialists2401 Ravine Way, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 998-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boas is a good doctor. He did not speak down to my 12 year old and he explained everything to us all patiently, calmly and in ways that were easy to understand. He is very knowledgable and made us comfortable to ask questions, no rush. So glad we found him.
About Dr. Steven Boas, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144227737
Education & Certifications
- Pittsburgh Childrens Hospital
- Nassau County Med Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boas has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boas speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Boas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boas.
