Dr. Steven Boas, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4.0 (60)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Boas, MD

Dr. Steven Boas, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Boas works at Chicago Pulmonary Specialists, Glenview, IL in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Pulmonary Specialists
    2401 Ravine Way, Glenview, IL 60025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 998-3434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Evanston Hospital

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 01, 2020
    Dr. Boas is a good doctor. He did not speak down to my 12 year old and he explained everything to us all patiently, calmly and in ways that were easy to understand. He is very knowledgable and made us comfortable to ask questions, no rush. So glad we found him.
    Debra A — Jan 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Steven Boas, MD
    About Dr. Steven Boas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144227737
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pittsburgh Childrens Hospital
    Residency
    • Nassau County Med Center
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Boas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boas works at Chicago Pulmonary Specialists, Glenview, IL in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Boas’s profile.

    Dr. Boas has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Boas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

