Dr. Steven Bojarski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Reid Health.
Reid Neurology Associates1050 Reid Pkwy Ste 210, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (765) 939-7711
David W Barnes1306 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 745-1212
- Reid Health
He's been my main doctor running my health care since my primary seems scared of my health issues. He's been doing a great job and making great referrals.
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1760412852
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Woodhill Med and Mental Hlth
- UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Bojarski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bojarski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bojarski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bojarski speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bojarski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bojarski.
