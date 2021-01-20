Dr. Steven Boker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Boker, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Boker, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Boker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy314 S Wells St Ste 100, Sistersville, WV 26175 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boker?
Dr.Boker was very professional and knowledgeable.He explained the procedure in layman’s terms and did an excellent job with what I was going to have done.He later sat down with me and told me what to expect over the next few days.
About Dr. Steven Boker, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1154377216
Education & Certifications
- Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
- Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boker works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Boker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.