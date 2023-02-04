Dr. Steven Bomeli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bomeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Bomeli, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Bomeli, MD
Dr. Steven Bomeli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Bomeli's Office Locations
Advanced Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 943-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The nurse was very knowledgeable and friendly; Steven is simply amazing!! My mother had additional questions for him Steven answered them quickly without hesitation. I had a very quick recovery from the thyroid RFA. I have referred others to his location!! I traveled from a different state to have this procedure done!!
About Dr. Steven Bomeli, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Regents University - Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bomeli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bomeli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bomeli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bomeli has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bomeli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Bomeli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bomeli.
