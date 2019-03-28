Overview of Dr. Steven Boniol, MD

Dr. Steven Boniol, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.



Dr. Boniol works at Christus Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.