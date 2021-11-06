Dr. Steven Booton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Booton, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Booton, MD
Dr. Steven Booton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Booton works at
Dr. Booton's Office Locations
Steven K. Booton, MD., FACP720 W 34th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Booton has never failed in providing top notch care over the 22 years that he’s been my doctor. I have an extensive medical history, and he has seen me through multiple diagnoses. He is very thorough and will always get to the root of the problem. I highly recommend him. My husband is his patient also and totally concurs in my evaluation.
About Dr. Steven Booton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093740987
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Booton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booton speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Booton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booton.
