Dr. Steven Booton, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Booton, MD

Dr. Steven Booton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Booton works at Steven K. Booton, MD., FACP in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Booton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven K. Booton, MD., FACP
    720 W 34th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5236
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Migraine
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Stye
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Steven Booton, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093740987
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Booton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Booton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Booton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Booton works at Steven K. Booton, MD., FACP in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Booton’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Booton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

