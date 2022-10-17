See All Cardiologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Steven Borer, DO

Cardiology
4.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Borer, DO

Dr. Steven Borer, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Borer works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Borer's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    100 Retreat Ave Ste 811, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-5712
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    376 Tollan Tpke, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-5712
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    11 South Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-5712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Treatment frequency



Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Borer, DO

    • Cardiology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528210119
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Connecticut School Of Med
    • UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Borer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borer has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Borer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

