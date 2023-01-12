Overview of Dr. Steven Brady, DO

Dr. Steven Brady, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Brady works at Cascade Eye And Skin Centers in Puyallup, WA with other offices in University Place, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Glaucoma and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.