Dr. Steven Brandes, MD

Urology
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Brandes, MD

Dr. Steven Brandes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lisle, IL. 

Dr. Brandes works at Duly Health in Lisle, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brandes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health
    430 Warrenville Rd,# 310, Lisle, IL 60532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 790-1221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Phimosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Ureter Tumor Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Diseases Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 18, 2021
    Dr Brandes did an uretra reconstruction for my husband which was completely destroyed by another doctor at the time of a prostate reductionsurgery. There were two mayor procedures that were done to correct the problem. I give thanks to God and to Dr Brandes for giving my husband his normal life back. Hope that people are lucky enough to find him during critical times.
    Martha Ramirez — Jul 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Brandes, MD
    About Dr. Steven Brandes, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255359899
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Brandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brandes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brandes has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

