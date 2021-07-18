Dr. Steven Brandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Brandes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Brandes, MD
Dr. Steven Brandes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lisle, IL.
Dr. Brandes works at
Dr. Brandes' Office Locations
Duly Health430 Warrenville Rd,# 310, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (630) 790-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brandes did an uretra reconstruction for my husband which was completely destroyed by another doctor at the time of a prostate reductionsurgery. There were two mayor procedures that were done to correct the problem. I give thanks to God and to Dr Brandes for giving my husband his normal life back. Hope that people are lucky enough to find him during critical times.
About Dr. Steven Brandes, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandes accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Brandes works at
Dr. Brandes has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brandes speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandes, there are benefits to both methods.