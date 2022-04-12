See All Gastroenterologists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Steven Brandwein, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Brandwein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Brandwein works at Danbury Office Physicians Svs in Danbury, CT with other offices in Carmel, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Non-Neonatal Jaundice and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Danbury Hospital
    24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 797-7038
  2. 2
    Putnam Hospital Center
    670 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 739-7038
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 739-7038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gallstones
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Gastritis
Gallstones
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stenting
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 12, 2022
    After an initial endoscopy was performed by a gastroenterologist, he referred me to Dr. Brandwein, who performed another endoscopy to confirm a potential issue. Dr. Brandwein took biopsies and the results confirmed a cancerous lesion. His professional opinion and subsequent surgical referral saved my life. He continues to routinely follow up with me on a regular basis and I couldn't be more grateful for his skill, expertise, care and compassion..
    Bob Keaney ~ New Milford — Apr 12, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Brandwein, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174542450
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Boston Med Center|Boston U Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Brandwein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandwein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brandwein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brandwein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brandwein has seen patients for Gallstones, Non-Neonatal Jaundice and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandwein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandwein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandwein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandwein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandwein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

