Dr. Steven Brandwein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandwein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Brandwein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Brandwein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Brandwein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 797-7038
-
2
Putnam Hospital Center670 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (203) 739-7038Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brandwein?
After an initial endoscopy was performed by a gastroenterologist, he referred me to Dr. Brandwein, who performed another endoscopy to confirm a potential issue. Dr. Brandwein took biopsies and the results confirmed a cancerous lesion. His professional opinion and subsequent surgical referral saved my life. He continues to routinely follow up with me on a regular basis and I couldn't be more grateful for his skill, expertise, care and compassion..
About Dr. Steven Brandwein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174542450
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center|Boston U Med Ctr
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandwein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandwein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandwein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandwein works at
Dr. Brandwein has seen patients for Gallstones, Non-Neonatal Jaundice and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandwein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandwein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandwein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandwein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandwein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.