Dr. Steven Braunstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braunstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Braunstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Braunstein, MD
Dr. Steven Braunstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Braunstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Braunstein's Office Locations
-
1
Edgar G Braunstein MD PA7316 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 869-3253
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braunstein?
Dr Braunstein gave a thorough first-time examination of my eyes, all the while discussing what he was doing and finding and listening to my questions and concerns. I left with a high degree of confidence that I was entrusting one of my most precious sensory organs to a very competent, caring physician.
About Dr. Steven Braunstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821182494
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braunstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braunstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braunstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braunstein works at
Dr. Braunstein has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braunstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Braunstein speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Braunstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braunstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braunstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braunstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.