Dr. Steven Bray, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steven Bray, DPM
Dr. Steven Bray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.
Dr. Bray works at
Dr. Bray's Office Locations
OrthoIdaho2240 E Center St, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 233-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Portneuf Medical Center777 Hospital Way, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 239-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Always a good visit with Dr. Bray. He is prompt, listens to my comments and considers them and will do what he considers in my best interests. He works with me and teaches me how to better work with my Charcot foot and foot ulcers.
About Dr. Steven Bray, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
