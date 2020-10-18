Dr. Steven Brint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Brint, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Brint, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - W. Colonial11140 W Colonial Dr Ste 2, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 877-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have chronic Gastro issues. I have never felt rushed. When something flares his staff has been very good at arranging an emergency appointment. I usually have an appointment with Sally but I feel like I get 2 for 1 because she runs most things by the doctor as they pass. Even if he doesn’t physically see me I can tell he was aware I was coming.
About Dr. Steven Brint, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1518932953
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brint has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brint has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Brint. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.