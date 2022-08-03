See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Arlington, TX
Dr. Steven Brock, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Brock, MD

Dr. Steven Brock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Brock works at Medical Clinic Of North Texas in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic Of North Texas
    811 W Interstate 20 Ste 120, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 468-3393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Wellness Examination
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Steven Brock, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518907732
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Brock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brock works at Medical Clinic Of North Texas in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brock’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

