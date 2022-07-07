Overview of Dr. Steven Brooks, MD

Dr. Steven Brooks, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Brooks works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.