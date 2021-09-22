Dr. Steven Brooks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Brooks, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Brooks, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Brooks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Medicine1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 DirectionsThursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?
I am surprised by some of the reviews, because I have always had a pleasant experience at Dr. Brooks's office. He is easy to talk to and very efficient, nothing but a positive experience so far. The staff has always been fine to me, never any issues.
About Dr. Steven Brooks, DO
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1073800165
Education & Certifications
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks works at
Dr. Brooks speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.