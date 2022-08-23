See All Hand Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Steven Brourman, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Brourman, MD

Dr. Steven Brourman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Brourman works at California Orthopedic Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brourman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    California Orthopedic Institute
    10700 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 309, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-2202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Dr. Brourman is a great orthopedic surgeon. This is a busy office but his staff is always polite and helpful. I had three surgeries and he took good care of me! He is not one to spend a lot of time with the patient, but your medical needs will be met under his care.
    About Dr. Steven Brourman, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • L'Institut Francais De La M
    • Allegheny Genl Hospital|Deaconess Harvard Surgery Serv|Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Usc/La Co Med Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
