Dr. Steven Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Florida Woman Care LLC21 Hospital Dr Ste 270, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 437-5959
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I had a problem that developed, yet, I didn’t have a gynecologist. Checked reviews. I liked Dr. Brown’s office, as he has two Nurse Practitioners working with him. It did take time to get an appt., and I did have to wait beyond my appt. time, as it was a late afternoon appt. It was worth every minute I waited! The Nurse Practitioner, Michelle Libretti, spent 45 minutes with me. My appt. was scheduled for 15 min. Then she asked if Dr. Brown could examine me (without an appt, no less). He spent another 20 minutes with me explaining everything in detail, and describing it so I had a clear picture of my situation. I chose to have surgery. My health is restored and a much improved quality of life. My situation happened slowly over time, and I thought I had to live with it. Not so! When I had my follow-up appt, I knew I might have a wait. I took a book to read and enjoyed their pleasant waiting room. The entire staff is friendly, upbeat and professional, as is the office atmosphere.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
