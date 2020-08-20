Dr. Steven Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Brown, MD
Dr. Steven Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Chicago Glaucoma Consultants. Ltd2640 Patriot Blvd Ste 100, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 510-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
We had a 25 year “Save my eye” relationship. This man is top drawer!
About Dr. Steven Brown, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1518984061
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye & Ear Inf-Harvard Med Sch|Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- U NC Meml Hosp|University Nc Meml Hospital
- Rush Presby St Lukes Hospital|Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.