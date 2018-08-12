Overview of Dr. Steven Brown, MD

Dr. Steven Brown, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.



Dr. Brown works at Avon Pediatrics LLC in Avon, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.