Overview of Dr. Steven Buchman, MD

Dr. Steven Buchman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Buchman works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft and Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.