Dr. Steven Bullard, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Bullard, MD

Dr. Steven Bullard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Bullard works at Steven R Bullard, MD in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bullard's Office Locations

    Steven R Bullard, MD
    44121 Harry Byrd Hwy Ste 205, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4873

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 04, 2020
    My son crossed eyes. When he was 7years. Now he fixed no surgery. I’m so happy.
    Angel Kim — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Bullard, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235115544
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's National Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Riverside Regional Medical Center Program
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Bullard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bullard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bullard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bullard works at Steven R Bullard, MD in Ashburn, VA. View the full address on Dr. Bullard’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

