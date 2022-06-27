Dr. Steven Burka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Burka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Burka, MD
Dr. Steven Burka, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Burka works at
Dr. Burka's Office Locations
Mary C Dupont MD PC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 914, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 654-3808
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burka is very experienced in treating kidney ailments, general internal medicine an blood pressure issues. You can't go wrong with him.
About Dr. Steven Burka, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1033103114
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Stamford Hosp
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burka works at
Dr. Burka has seen patients for Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burka.
