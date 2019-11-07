Overview

Dr. Steven Burns, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.



Dr. Burns works at MDVIP - Tempe, Arizona in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.