Overview of Dr. Steven Burres, MD

Dr. Steven Burres, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Burres works at Steven A Burres MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Lancaster, CA, Los Angeles, CA and Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.