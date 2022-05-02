See All Otolaryngologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Steven Burres, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Steven Burres, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Burres, MD

Dr. Steven Burres, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Burres works at Steven A Burres MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Lancaster, CA, Los Angeles, CA and Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Burres' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven A Burres MD INC
    465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 1012, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 385-0590
  2. 2
    Steven A Burres MD
    835 W Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 726-4246
  3. 3
    6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste LL3, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Steven A Burres MD INC
    5750 Downey Ave Ste 100, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 531-9423

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Deviated Septum
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Earwax Buildup
Deviated Septum
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Burres?

    May 02, 2022
    He did my nose. At first I was unhappy with the results, but it was all in my head like a body dysmorphic disorder that was the original problem really. And in time I became comfortable with it and confident, and it looked flawless to others, one of the better looking noses out there. I really think Dr. Burres is a good guy. I eventually became a kind of famous actor and video creator with my own feature films I play the lead in and videos. He literally did my nose as a teenager back in the late 90s with money I saved mowing lawns. And today no one would think I did anything to my nose, again I look attractive and am a leading man actor. Didn't like reading the bad reviews about Dr. Burres so thought I'd tell what I really think of him.
    Actor guy — May 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Burres, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Burres, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Burres to family and friends

    Dr. Burres' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Burres

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Burres, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Burres, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891853214
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Wayne St U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Burres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burres has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Burres. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Burres, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.