Overview

Dr. Steven Burstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Burstein works at Los Angeles Cardiology Assocs in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.