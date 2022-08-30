Dr. Steven Butler, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Butler, DDS
Overview
Dr. Steven Butler, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their residency with Sinai Hospital of Detroit
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
Diepenbrock Facial Cosmetic Surgery - Carnegie Blvd7845 Carnegie Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 217-2516Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Warsaw2122 E Center St, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 217-2558Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic! Explained everything in detail. Putting in the bone graft went perfectly well and very quick. The numbing shots before hand were smooth and worked great through the whole procedure, which took less than 10 minutes. Four months later same numbing shots again, and he inserted the steel pin which took less than 10 minutes like last time. No swelling bleeding or pain this time. He does prescribe antibiotics painkillers and mouthwash. Great doctor great office staff they work together like a symphony! Highly recommend. This is my second implant with OMSA and both went exceptionally well. All very professional.
About Dr. Steven Butler, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1801806948
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital of Detroit
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
230 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.