Dr. Steven C Dresner, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven C Dresner, MD

Dr. Steven C Dresner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Dresner works at USC Roski Eye Institute, Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA, Pasadena, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dresner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    USC Roski Eye Institute
    1450 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-6335
  2. 2
    Torrance Eyesthetica
    3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 401, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-1763
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Pasadena Eyesthetica
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 265, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 234-1000
  4. 4
    Center for Facial Appearance PC
    2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-1763

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 27, 2022
    I have a very complicated eyelid issue. Dr. Dresner and his team have delivered their services with compassion and incredible expertise. Dr. Dresner listens to my concerns and has been very kind. He is the best!!
    Lisa Richardson — Sep 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Steven C Dresner, MD
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dresner to family and friends

    Dr. Dresner's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dresner

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven C Dresner, MD.

    About Dr. Steven C Dresner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316952005
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGill U
    Residency
    • LSU
    Internship
    • University of California-San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven C Dresner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dresner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dresner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dresner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dresner has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dresner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dresner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dresner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dresner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dresner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

