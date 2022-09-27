Dr. Steven C Dresner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dresner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven C Dresner, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven C Dresner, MD
Dr. Steven C Dresner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Dresner works at
Dr. Dresner's Office Locations
-
1
USC Roski Eye Institute1450 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6335
-
2
Torrance Eyesthetica3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 401, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 453-1763Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Pasadena Eyesthetica625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 265, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (213) 234-1000
-
4
Center for Facial Appearance PC2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 453-1763
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dresner?
I have a very complicated eyelid issue. Dr. Dresner and his team have delivered their services with compassion and incredible expertise. Dr. Dresner listens to my concerns and has been very kind. He is the best!!
About Dr. Steven C Dresner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316952005
Education & Certifications
- McGill U
- LSU
- University of California-San Francisco
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dresner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dresner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dresner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dresner works at
Dr. Dresner has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dresner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dresner speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dresner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dresner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dresner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dresner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.