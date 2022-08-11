Overview

Dr. Steven Cahalan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Cahalan works at Unity Point Surgery & Neurology in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.