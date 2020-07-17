Dr. Steven Camp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Camp, MD
Dr. Steven Camp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Camp's Office Locations
Steven Camp MD Plastic Surgery3455 Locke Ave Ste 320, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 228-4315Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Highly recommend Dr Camp. As an MD I worried about my daughter undergoing a septoplasty and rhinoplasty. But Dr Camp is amazing. His work is impeccable and natural looking. We could not be more pleased with the outcome. He was kind, readily available and we are thrilled.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235267519
- Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute
- University of Utah
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas A&M
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Camp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camp accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camp speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.
