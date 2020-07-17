See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Steven Camp, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (56)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Camp, MD

Dr. Steven Camp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Camp works at Steven Camp MD Plastic Surgery in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Camp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Camp MD Plastic Surgery
    3455 Locke Ave Ste 320, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 228-4315
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 17, 2020
    Highly recommend Dr Camp. As an MD I worried about my daughter undergoing a septoplasty and rhinoplasty. But Dr Camp is amazing. His work is impeccable and natural looking. We could not be more pleased with the outcome. He was kind, readily available and we are thrilled.
    — Jul 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Camp, MD
    About Dr. Steven Camp, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235267519
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute
    Residency
    • University of Utah
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Camp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camp works at Steven Camp MD Plastic Surgery in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Camp’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

