Dr. Steven Campbell, DMD
Overview
Dr. Steven Campbell, DMD is an Endodontics Practitioner in Cary, NC. They specialize in Endodontics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
Cary Endo1400 Crescent Green Ste 200, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 887-9941Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Campbell to be the very best Endodontist I had ever had. He was caring, very patient, put me at ease, explained what he was going to do, and, assisted by his very friendly and professional assistant Christina, performed a completely pain free root canal procedure in less than the expected time. He stayed with us in the room until we were ready to leave. We will recommend Dr. Campbell to all our local families and friends.
About Dr. Steven Campbell, DMD
- Endodontics
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U.S Army Advanced Program in Endodontics, Fort Gordon, GA
- Case Western Reserve
