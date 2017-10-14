Overview of Dr. Steven Canfield, MD

Dr. Steven Canfield, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Canfield works at UT Physicians Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.