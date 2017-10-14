Dr. Canfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Canfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Canfield, MD
Dr. Steven Canfield, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Canfield's Office Locations
UT Physicians Urology - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2300, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Canfield is a man of few words. His treatment results speak for themselves.
About Dr. Steven Canfield, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1598797276
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canfield has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Canfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canfield.
