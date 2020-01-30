Overview of Dr. Steven Cannady, MD

Dr. Steven Cannady, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Cannady works at Penn Otorhinolaryngology - Head And Neck Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.