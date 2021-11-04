See All Family Doctors in Liberty, MO
Dr. Steven Carder, MD

Family Medicine
4.8 (17)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Steven Carder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri, Columbia and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Carder works at The Family Doctor's Office, P.C. in Liberty, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Family Doctor's Office, P.C.
    3 Westowne St Ste 303, Liberty, MO 64068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Diabetes Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Diabetes Screening

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2021
    Dr. Carder's office is like stepping back in time. I mean this in a fabulous sense of patient care and not feeling rushed, he listens and cares about his patients. No nurse, he greets you in the waiting room, takes your vitals, weight and walks with you from start to finish. He utilizes modern technology and personally communicates with his patients via email. I'm so happy we found Dr. Carder, love his office manager. ( his mom)
    Rhonda Cremeans — Nov 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Carder, MD
    About Dr. Steven Carder, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1346241882
    Education & Certifications

    • Self Regional Healthcare
    • University of Missouri, Columbia
    • Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carder works at The Family Doctor's Office, P.C. in Liberty, MO. View the full address on Dr. Carder’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Carder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

