Dr. Steven Carr, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Carr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Madison Medical Center, Missouri Delta Medical Center, Southeast Hospital, Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County and Union County Hospital.
Locations
Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Center371 S Broadview St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 331-6710
Mdmc Community and Family Practices1008 N Main St, Sikeston, MO 63801 Directions (573) 472-7423
Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Clinic at PCMH434 N West St Ste 203, Perryville, MO 63775 Directions (573) 768-3239
Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Clinic at Poplar Bluff2002 Kanell Blvd # 101, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 614-1971
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison Medical Center
- Missouri Delta Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
- Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County
- Union County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Carr, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
