Overview

Dr. Steven Carr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Madison Medical Center, Missouri Delta Medical Center, Southeast Hospital, Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County and Union County Hospital.



Dr. Carr works at Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Center in Cape Girardeau, MO with other offices in Sikeston, MO, Perryville, MO and Poplar Bluff, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.