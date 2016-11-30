Dr. Steven Carsons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Carsons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Carsons, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Rheumatology, Allergy, and Immunology Associates - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 410, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2097
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. Listens and explains everything. Totally satisfied w/ him.
About Dr. Steven Carsons, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1851372817
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Brooklyn Med Ctr
- Maimonides Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carsons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Carsons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carsons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.