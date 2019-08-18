Dr. Steven Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Carter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Carter works at
Locations
-
1
South Office500 E Robinson St Ste 2300, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 515-2888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
South Office3400 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 105, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 515-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?
My wife was diagnosed with colon & rectal cancer 5/23/19. We made an appointment with Dr. Carter. 6/12/19 We found him well spoken and very professional. He showed us the MRI image of my wife's problem and explained thoroughly what his plan of action would be. He made an appointment with radiology this same day and had a surgery date already scheduled. He assured my wife she would be "Ok" which was a huge comfort to us. On 7/19/19 she did have the surgery at OU Medical in Edmond which was a complete success. My wife was able to eat shortly after surgery this after having 6 inches of colon and six inches of rectum and a small tumor removed with no colostomy bag. Surgery was 8:30 am July 19th. She was dismissed from the hospital the next day at 2:30 PM. We can not thank him or show Dr. Carter how much we appreciate his remarkable surgical skills, caring and compassion as were all the OU Medical Teams. Thank you all for your life saving skills. We would Highly recommend Dr. Carter.
About Dr. Steven Carter, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1134269681
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Oklahoma University
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Pelvic Abscess and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.