Dr. Steven Chandler, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Chandler, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Grant Columbus
Young Jough M.d. P.c.2320 E 93rd St, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (773) 967-5230
Scos2315 E 93rd St Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (872) 228-0235
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Grant Columbus
- Cuyahoga Falls Gen Hosp
- Ohio University / Main Campus
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.