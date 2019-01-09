Overview of Dr. Steven Chandler, DO

Dr. Steven Chandler, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Grant Columbus



Dr. Chandler works at Young Jough M.d. P.c. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.