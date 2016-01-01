Overview

Dr. Steven Chao, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Chao works at Colorectal Surgery in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal, Anal Fistula and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.