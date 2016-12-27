Dr. Steven Charapata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charapata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Charapata, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Charapata, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Centerpoint Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Charapata works at
Locations
-
1
Kc Pain Centers4911 S Arrowhead Dr Ste 300, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 965-8404
- 2 1300 E 104th St Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 941-6700
- 3 224 Sw Main St, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 554-0318
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charapata?
Great sense of humor that puts you at ease. Did a great job of explaining procedure and what types of sensations would be felt so that I could mentally prepare for what I should expect.
About Dr. Steven Charapata, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1841271616
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charapata accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charapata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charapata works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Charapata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charapata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charapata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charapata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.