Overview

Dr. Steven Charapata, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Centerpoint Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Charapata works at Kc Pain Centers in Independence, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.