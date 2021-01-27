Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Charles, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Charles, MD
Dr. Steven Charles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles' Office Locations
Charles Retina Institute1432 Kimbrough Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 767-4499
- 2 2684 West Oxford Loop, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 259-6102
Jonesboro Anesthesia Services LLC601 E Matthews Ave, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Directions (901) 767-4499
University Clinical Health At East Memphis6401 Poplar Ave Ste 318, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 767-4499
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but praise for all my experiences and the work Charles Retina Institute has done for me...from Dr. Charles and associates to technicians and all other employees
About Dr. Steven Charles, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1861495780
Education & Certifications
- Natl Eye Inst-Bethesda/U MD
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst
- Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Macular Hole and Retinal Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Charles speaks Czech.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.