Dr. Steven Charous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Charous, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Charous, MD
Dr. Steven Charous, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Charous works at
Dr. Charous' Office Locations
-
1
Loyola University Health System2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-8563Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Loyola Ctr for Health At Burr Ridge Women's Health6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 216-9183Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charous?
Dr. Charous was very thorough and it was a great appt. Staff is superb! Seems like they're a family and are very caring.
About Dr. Steven Charous, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1861456022
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charous has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charous works at
Dr. Charous has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Charous. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.