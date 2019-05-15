Overview of Dr. Steven Charous, MD

Dr. Steven Charous, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Charous works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.