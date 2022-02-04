Dr. Checroun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Checroun, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Checroun, MD
Dr. Steven Checroun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation.
Precision Eyecare Inc.7970 E Thompson Peak Pkwy Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 874-3937
When I recently moved to Cave Creek from out of state I woke up in the middle of the night with excruciating eye pain, I thought I had scratched my cornea during the night. Early the next morning in a panic I called friends and family looking for an eye doctor who could help. They recommended Dr Checroun. I called him right away before his office opened and left a message. In minutes his office reached out to me and squeezed me into their busy schedule. He treated me and saved me a lot of pain and worry. He himself followed up the very next day with a personal call to find out how I was doing. I didn't know there were practices like that any more. Thank you Dr. Checroun and your staff.
About Dr. Steven Checroun, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
