Dr. Steven Chetham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Gastroenterology of the Rockies1551 Professional Ln Unit 290, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 604-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going th Dr. Chetham since 2005. He performed 4 colonoscopy and 2 endoscopy on me. He explains what he is going to do, what he has done and answers my questions. I recommend Dr. Chetham.
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Tripler Army Med Center|Tripler Army Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chetham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chetham has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chetham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chetham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chetham.
