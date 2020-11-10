Dr. Steven Chough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Chough, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Chough, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Chough works at
Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group Midwest Heart Specialists3825 Highland Ave Ste 400, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 782-4050
-
2
Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital3815 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 275-1188
-
3
Advocate Medical Group Vein Clinic South Washington Street801 S Washington St Fl 4, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-2730
- 4 3743 Highland Ave Ste 102, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 719-4799
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I definitely recommend this caring & ethical doctor. He went above & beyond to help our family when we were not his patient & he was very bright .
About Dr. Steven Chough, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831145051
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chough works at
Dr. Chough has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.