Dr. Steven Choung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Choung, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Choung, MD
Dr. Steven Choung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choung's Office Locations
- 1 1717 S Orange Ave Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 236-0404
-
2
Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute Windermere5151 Winter Garden Vineland Rd Ste 206, Windermere, FL 34786 Directions (407) 236-0404Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Jewett Orthopedic Clinic3451 Technological Ave Ste 15, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 380-8705
-
4
Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 647-2287Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choung?
Dr. Choung is the absolute best! I had major foot 'fix'. I was in pain with bunions, flat feet and hammertoes. His work was miraculous! He listens and is totally immersed and concerned. Love him! Will recommend him to anyone and everyone. He will be doing my other foot and I expect it to be as great as the first...
About Dr. Steven Choung, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1992704746
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choung has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choung speaks Chinese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Choung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.