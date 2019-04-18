Dr. Steven Clark, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Clark, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Five Cities Foot and Ankle911 Oak Park Blvd Ste 106, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 481-9100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
All visits were quick and helpful. Steven Clark is personable, friendly, and knowledgable. While he is a surgeon he is cautious about recommending surgery. Would rather try more conservative actions first. Always remembered me from visit to visit.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1114952462
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clark speaks Japanese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
